Maple Ridge swimming pools close this weekend for regional swim meet

The RMSC Invitational will take place on April 22 and 23

The Ridge Meadows Swim Club will be hosting the RMSC Invitational on April 22 and 23 at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre. (RMSC/Special to The News)

While the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre pool will be closed to the public this weekend, there’ll still be plenty of action going on inside as the Ridge Meadows Swim Club hosts the RMSC Spring Invitational.

This regional swim meet will feature dozens of events, with competitors split into two age groups.

The 11-year-old and younger swimmers will hit the water first on Saturday, April 22, with warm-up beginning at 7:30 a.m. and the heats running from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The older athletes will then take to the pool for their warm-up at 2 p.m. on Saturday, with heats running from 3 to 6:30 p.m.

The age groups will then compete again at the exact same times the next day to finish out the annual swim meet.

As a result, the competition pool, leisure pool, teach pool, hot tub, sauna, and steam room will all be closed to the public for all of Saturday and Sunday.

REMINDER | All pools will be closed on April 22 & April 23 for the Ridge Meadows Swim Meet. This closure includes the competition pool, leisure pool, teach pool, hot tub, sauna and steam room. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding! pic.twitter.com/ThR2I1q0KB — City of Maple Ridge (@YourMapleRidge) April 21, 2023

Swimmers will be competing in the 100m individual medley, 200m individual medley, 400m individual medley, 25m freestyle, 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 400m freestyle, 25m butterfly, 50m butterfly, 100m butterfly, 200m butterfly, 25m backstroke, 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke, 25m breaststroke, 50m breaststroke, 100m breaststroke, 200m breaststroke, 4x50m freestyle relay, and 4x50m medley relay.

The swim meet is also still looking for volunteers to help run a variety of positions on Saturday and Sunday.

More information is available at www.rmsctitans.ca/.

