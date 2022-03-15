Maple Ridge synchro teams win in competition

The Maple Ridge Skate Club’s beginner team. (Special to The News) Juvenile team: Brooklyn Nicholson, Nevaeh Loveridge, Sara Reyes, Lisa O’Reilly, Kaylee Kim, Makaylah Stefanucci, Emily Rico, and Abigail Denroche. (Special to The News) Elementary team: Miya Yoshiyama, Brooklyn Nicholson, Lisa O’Reilly, Saga Ludviksdottir, Kaylee Clarke, Bella Proctor, Leila Nurbakhsh, Nevaeh Loveridge. (Special to The News) Beginner division: Leila Nurbakhsh, Emily Lenkevitch, Adalind Koppa, Summer Catacutan, Abigail Amerasinghe, Kaylee Clarke, Bella Proctor, and Liana Mohsenzadeh. (Special to The News)

The Maple Ridge Skating Club brought home medals from a synchronized skating team competition over the weekend.

“We attended the B.C.-Yukon section synchronized skating competition held in south Surrey, and all three of our teams took gold,” said the club’s director of skating Breeann Derrick. “We are very proud of them…”

The teams won in the juvenile, elementary and beginner divisions.

READ ALSO: Former CFL quarterback Henry Burris joins B.C. Lions coaching staff

• The club is also offering a new Canskate session on Thursdays from 6-6:30 p.m. at Planet Ice. The season runs from April to June, and is for ages three and up.

Spots are limited. Register at mapleridgeskating.com