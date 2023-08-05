Maple Ridge taekwondo student becomes world champion in Extreme Forms

Taekwondo student Elsa Chen from ATA Maple Ridge won a gold medal in Extreme Forms at 2023 ATA World Championship. (ATA Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

Hundreds of kids from multiple countries gathered in Arizona last month to demonstrate their taekwondo skills in the 2023 American Taekwondo Association (ATA) World Championship.

Seven of the students at this international competition were from ATA Maple Ridge, which is run by 21-year-old martial arts instructor Nick White.

Whites explained that his small group of kids performed exceptionally well throughout the tournament, earning a total of 10 medals for several events and divisions.

One of the students even managed to win a gold medal in the Extreme Forms event, making her a world champion.

16-year-old student Elsa Chen outperformed her competition as she used her creativity and choreography to jump, flip, and twist her way through her chosen song, doing well enough to earn a spot at the top of the podium.

Chen is the first of White’s students to be named a world champion in any event, which White said he is incredibly proud of her for accomplishing at such a young age.

“I am so honoured to have such a wonderful and talented group of students at ATA Maple Ridge,” said White. “Getting to see a student go from white belt to World Champion is truly a special feeling.”

The ATA Nationals will be taking place in Pennsylvania from Oct. 18 to 21.

