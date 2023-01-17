Maple Ridge team takes 4th place at Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship

Team Joanisse failed to make the playoffs of the BC Men’s Curling Championship

Team Ryan might not be returning to Maple Ridge with a medal, but they do have a performance that they can be proud of.

The Golden Ears Winter Club team was one of eight groups competing at the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship, and quickly cemented their position as a competitive force with a 6-3 win over Team Jensen in the opening round.

RELATED: Maple Ridge sends two teams to B.C. curling provincial championships

Unfortunately, a winning streak was not in the cards for them, as they lost their next match against Team Grandy, sending them to the B event brackets.

The next day saw better success for Team Ryan, who beat Team Wark 9-8, which they followed up with a 5-3 win over Team Reese-Hansen.

They appeared to run out of steam in the B qualifier, sliding into yet another loss against Team Grandy.

Team Ryan’s final chance to qualify for the playoffs was a matchup against Team Gushulak. This extremely close game eventually ended in a 7-6 win for the Maple Ridge team, sending them to the playoffs and keeping their 2023 Scotties hopes alive.

They once again were paired up against Team Reese-Hansen in the opening playoff round. However, this time, Team Ryan wasn’t able to snag the win, suffering a close 7-6 loss that ended their playoff run and awarded them fourth place in the tournament.

It was their formidable foe, Team Grandy, that came out on top in the tournament, earning the right to represent the province at the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Curling Championships in February.

PHOTOS: Provincial championships of curling in Chilliwack

While Maple Ridge’s women’s team was clawing their way to the playoffs, the men’s team didn’t fair so well.

Team Joanisse opened up the BC Men’s Curling Championship with a 7-4 loss against Team Montgomery, which they were able to bounce back from and pull out a 7-5 against Team Medford.

However, the winning was short-lived as Team Robillard came in and handily beat Team Joanisse by a score of 7-3.

In their last chance to qualify for the playoffs, Team Joanisse’s momentum was ground to a halt in a 7-6 loss against Team de Jong.

Team Gauthier, who never faced Team Joanisse in the tournament, won first place, sending them off to the Brier in March.