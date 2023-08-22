Maple Ridge track and field star repeats as national champion

Lauren Curtis with the Team BC flag and her gold medal at the national championship event. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge hammer thrower Lauren Curtis was won a national championship for the second straight summer.

Curtis took gold in the U-18 competition at the Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships, which were held in Sherbrooke, Quebec from Aug. 11-13.

She won easily, with her throw of 54.63 metres being more than three metres ahead of the second place competitor, as she topped a field of 17 throwers.

She also won the event in 2022, after a great year that saw her ranked tops in the nation in the 3 kg. hammer throw, and fifth in North America.

Curtis also competed at the 2023 Bell Canadian Track and Field Championships in Langley, which wrapped up on July 30. It’s been a summer of stocking her trophy case, as last month, Curtis won a Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport.

There were more than 900 Canadian athletes who competed at the championships hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion. As a team, BC finished second with 34 medals, just one behind first-place Ontario.

Curtis is a member of the Richmond Kajaks Track and Field Club, and is also a student of Maple Ridge Secondary, where she is entering her Grade 12 year next month.