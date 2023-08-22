Maple Ridge track and field star repeats as national champion

Maple Ridge hammer thrower Lauren Curtis was won a national championship for the second straight summer.
Curtis took gold in the U-18 competition at the Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships, which were held in Sherbrooke, Quebec from Aug. 11-13.
She won easily, with her throw of 54.63 metres being more than three metres ahead of the second place competitor, as she topped a field of 17 throwers.
She also won the event in 2022, after a great year that saw her ranked tops in the nation in the 3 kg. hammer throw, and fifth in North America.
Curtis also competed at the 2023 Bell Canadian Track and Field Championships in Langley, which wrapped up on July 30. It’s been a summer of stocking her trophy case, as last month, Curtis won a Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport.
There were more than 900 Canadian athletes who competed at the championships hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion. As a team, BC finished second with 34 medals, just one behind first-place Ontario.
Curtis is a member of the Richmond Kajaks Track and Field Club, and is also a student of Maple Ridge Secondary, where she is entering her Grade 12 year next month.
