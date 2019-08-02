Maggie Coles-Lyster of Maple Ridge, second from left, and Erin Attwell of Victoria, far right, line up on the track for the team pursuit earlier this year. The Canadian team advanced to the gold medal round at the Pan Am Games on Friday. (Guy Swarbrick Photo)

Maple Ridge track cyclist advances to gold medal round at Pan Am Games

Saanich’s Erin Attwell, Maple Ridge’s Maggie Coles-Lyster chase team pursuit gold

Saanich’s Erin Attwell and Maple Ridge’s Maggie Coles-Lyster will compete in the gold medal round for the team pursuit in track cycling at 4:25 p.m. PST this afternoon at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru.

The team pursuit final will be streamed from the Videna Velodrome.

The Canadian team of Attwell and Coles-Lyster also features Miriam Brouwer and Laurie Jussaume of Quebec. The foursome rode the 4,000-metre qualifying team pursuit on Thursday in a time of four minutes, 29.145 seconds, averaging a speed of 53.5 km per hour.

Anything close guarantees them the silver medal and they believe they will need a sub-4:28 to net gold.

Canada will face the U.S. team in the final. The U.S. posted a qualifying time of 4:28.186, averaging 53.69 km/ph.

