Sandra Turbide seen here after winning the 2019 Washington State Senior Women’s Amateur Championship. She took third at the B.C. Championship. (YouTube)

Maple Ridge woman medals at senior golf championship

Sandra Turbide finished in the top three for the second straight year

A Maple Ridge woman took third place at the B.C. Senior Golf Championship, which was held last weekend at the Revelstoke Golf Club.

Sandra Turbide shot a 13-over 238 to win bronze. The event was won by Shelly Stouffer of Nanoose Bay, who repeated as provincial champ. She beat six-time champion Jackie Little of Procter in a playoff.

Turbide, a Maple Ridge educator, has medalled for the second straight year at the event, having won silver last year. She is a member of Swaneset Bay Resort in Pitt Meadows.

Stouffer will advance to the Canadian Senior Women’s Championship, which will be held Aug. 31-Sept. 2 in Bromont, Que.

Stouffer, Little and Turbide were named to Team B.C., which should mean they would carry the provincial flag at nationals, but inter-provincial team competitions have been cancelled this year.

