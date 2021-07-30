Maple Ridge woman medals at senior golf championship

A Maple Ridge woman took third place at the B.C. Senior Golf Championship, which was held last weekend at the Revelstoke Golf Club.
Sandra Turbide shot a 13-over 238 to win bronze. The event was won by Shelly Stouffer of Nanoose Bay, who repeated as provincial champ. She beat six-time champion Jackie Little of Procter in a playoff.
Turbide, a Maple Ridge educator, has medalled for the second straight year at the event, having won silver last year. She is a member of Swaneset Bay Resort in Pitt Meadows.
Stouffer will advance to the Canadian Senior Women’s Championship, which will be held Aug. 31-Sept. 2 in Bromont, Que.
Stouffer, Little and Turbide were named to Team B.C., which should mean they would carry the provincial flag at nationals, but inter-provincial team competitions have been cancelled this year.
