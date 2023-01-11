Maggie Coles-Lyster is on the road again, competing in Australia. (Special to The News)

Maggie Coles-Lyster is on the road again, competing in Australia. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge woman named Canadian Cyclist of the Year

Maggie Coles Lyster gets most votes, now racing with Spanish cycling team

Maple Ridge cyclist Maggie Coles-Lyster has been named the Canadian Cyclist of the Year in an award voted on by readers of Canadian Cyclist publication.

It was the first win for Coles-Lyster, and the male winner was Dylan Bibic.

The announcement noted she “had a stellar year on both the road and the track, winning six national titles – two at the Road National Champions (road race and criterium) and four on the track (omnium, elimination, points and team pursuit). Internationally, she was fourth at the Track World Championships, won a bronze medal in the scratch race at the Commonwealth Games and finished third overall at the UCI Track Champions League.”

Coles-Lyster won the award handily, with 62 per cent of the first-place votes. Her selection was announced on Jan. 10.

She will next be racing in Australia for the Tour Down Under, on Jan. 15-17, as a member of the European professional cycling team Zaaf, which is based in Barcelona, Spain.

Canadian Cyclist has been hosting the annual awards for 26 years.

