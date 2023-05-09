Maple Ridge woman named to all-conference team in lacrosse

Ella Todd, a Maple Ridge lacrosse star now playing in the U.S., was named to the South Atlantic Conference’s 2023 All-Conference Team.

Todd and her team, Newbury College, have just finished the most successful regular season in program history, where they secured the second-seed for the South Atlantic Conference tournament. She was one of six members of her team announced as all-conference on April 26.

Todd was the points leader for the Wolves on the season tied with 49, with 33 goals and 16 assists.

The sniper was second on the team with 10 free position goals, and was able to record one game-winning goal on the year. She recorded 14 ground balls, and caused eight turnovers. Her 68 shots on the year was second on the team, while her shooting percentage of .485 was fourth among starters.

Todd played for the Ridge Meadows Burrards, and was also a member of Team BC. She was also an honour roll student at Maple Ridge secondary.