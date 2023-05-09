Ella Todd (Caleb Browder/Newbury College Athletics)

Ella Todd (Caleb Browder/Newbury College Athletics)

Maple Ridge woman named to all-conference team in lacrosse

Ella Todd is playing at Newbury College

Ella Todd, a Maple Ridge lacrosse star now playing in the U.S., was named to the South Atlantic Conference’s 2023 All-Conference Team.

Todd and her team, Newbury College, have just finished the most successful regular season in program history, where they secured the second-seed for the South Atlantic Conference tournament. She was one of six members of her team announced as all-conference on April 26.

Todd was the points leader for the Wolves on the season tied with 49, with 33 goals and 16 assists.

READ ALSO: Vancouver FC makes Maple Ridge teen the league’s youngest player

The sniper was second on the team with 10 free position goals, and was able to record one game-winning goal on the year. She recorded 14 ground balls, and caused eight turnovers. Her 68 shots on the year was second on the team, while her shooting percentage of .485 was fourth among starters.

Todd played for the Ridge Meadows Burrards, and was also a member of Team BC. She was also an honour roll student at Maple Ridge secondary.

READ ALSO: Falling Leafs and 4 other things to know about the NHL playoffs

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lacrossemaple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Inside NHL draft lottery as Blackhawks win first shot at phenom Connor Bedard

Just Posted

Ella Todd (Caleb Browder/Newbury College Athletics)
Maple Ridge woman named to all-conference team in lacrosse

The Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association logo.
President of Ridge Meadows hockey association stands by team accused of using racial slurs

Danny Gill began his fundraising efforts in 2021 to honour the memory of his uncle, who inspired his journey to health. (BC Cancer Foundation/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows man running every day in May to conquer cancer

Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@mapleridgenews.com and include your first and last name, as well as but not for publication, your street address, and phone number.
LETTER: Maple Ridge resident irked by Harris Road train-related delays

Pop-up banner image