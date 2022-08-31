Maple Ridge woman wins four medals in national seniors games

Myriam Schanofski with her four medals from Canada 55-Plus Games. (Neil Corbett/The News)

A Maple Ridge grandmother is back from the Canada Senior Games with four medals.

Swimmer Myriam Schanofski was at the 55-and-over games in Kamloops last week. She took gold medals in both the 50m fly and 50m freestyle events, silver in the 100m individual medley and bronze in the 50m backstroke.

She is 83 years old, and faced good competition, with four rivals in the 80-and-over swimming categories at the national games.

Next up, she will compete at the 2022 55-Plus BC Games on Sept. 13 in Greater Victoria. Schanofski has been competing since she turned 65, and said she now has a lot of friends in Seniors Games competition.

“The BC Games is like a family renion, because you know almost everyone there,” she said.

The national champ has to be considered a favourite to bring home more medals from the provincial competition.

