Former Maple Ridge secondary grappler Ivy Threatful is ranked eighth in her weight class in the NCAA. (Jimmy Ma, SFU/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge women highly ranked in NCAA wrestling

Former Ramblers Threatful and Haintz get noticed in coaches’ rankings

Two former Maple Ridge Ramblers wrestlers are getting attention in the NCAA.

Now with the Simon Fraser University team, they are both ranked in the National Wrestling Coaches Association individual rankings, which just came out on Monday.

In the 130 pound class, Marquesis Haintz was ranked fifth, and at 116 lbs. Ivy Threatful made the rankings in eighth.

They helped to rank the SFU team sixth among the top-10 women’s programs in the NCAA, as the Red Leafs squad has a total of seven ranked individual wrestlers.

The team is headed for the Mat ‘Cat Invitational in McMinnville, Oregon this weekend. They are working toward the National Collegiate Wrestling Championships in Grand Junction, Colorado on Feb. 19.

Haintz was a high school star in Maple Ridge secondary, and was a three-time provincial champion.

Threatful won provincial gold in 2020 and silver in 2019, and has wrestled internationally, including at the Pan American Games in Mexico in 2021.

