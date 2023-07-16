Ivy Threatful took fourth at the Pan American Games. (Joe Pereira/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge wrestler finishes fourth at Pan-American Junior Championships

Ivy Threatful was a Canadian national champion in 2023

A Maple Ridge woman got close to winning a medal at the 2023 Junior Pan-American Championships, which were held July 6-8 in Santiago, Chile.

Ivy Threatful finished in fourth place in the 53 kg category at the under-20 event. Threatful was a high school national wrestling champion with the Maple Ridge Secondary Ramblers, and now competes with the Simon Fraser University Red Leafs team.

Threatful was one of 18 athletes from Canada to compete at the Pan-Ams. She won her way onto the team by taking her second national gold at the 2023 Canadian Wrestling Championships in Waterloo, Ontario, in March.

The Canadian team had 10 medals in Chile, including seven by the men’s team.

