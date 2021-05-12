Maple Ridge’s Ivy Threatful defeated SIDES’ Zena Shew in the female 51kg division at the 2020 BC Secondary School Wrestling Association Championships at Langley Events Centre on Feb. 18. (Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre photo)

Maple Ridge wrestler heads to Mexico

Ivy Threatful will grapple for Team Canada at Junior Pan Am Championships in June

A Maple Ridge secondary Rambler will represent Canada at next month’s Junior Pan American Championships.

Ivy Threatful, 17, will wrestle for the national team at the tournament, which will be held in Oaxtepec, Mexico from June 9th to June 13th.

“It’s pretty crazy,” Threatful said.

“I’m thinking of all the people who I look up to who have done this before, and it’s really cool.”

Her inclusion is no accident.

In 2019 she won the Cadet National Championships (49kg), and last year she claimed gold at the provincial games (51kg).

Ramblers head coach Bill McCrae said it’s a big deal.

“It’s a huge honour, and it goes to show hard work pays off. Ivy is a great role model for all the younger kids in our program.”

The experience will be valuable, he added.

“She’ll learn more from attending the opening ceremonies than she will in nine weeks spent here,” McCrae joked.

To prepare for the games she has been training with her wrestling club, Coast Wrestling, taking part in a strength and conditioning class in Maple Ridge, and has taken up track and field to improve her cardio and explosiveness.

In addition to the games, which will see her face-off on the mats against competitors from all over the Americas, Threatful will also participate in a wrestling camp after the tournament.

She has had some experience outside of the country, attending camps in Pennsylvania, and even Mongolia, but this will be the first time taking part in high level competition.

Seeing as Threatful will be wrestling for Simon Fraser University this fall – she earned a double scholarship in academics and sport – she sees the trip as a chance to find out what level she is currently at.

“It will give me an idea of where I need to get to, and how much I need to improve, as well as where I fit in,” she said.

Among the western hemispheres best, she should find she will fit in just fine.

