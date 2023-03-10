Maple Ridge wrestler wins bronze at NCAA nationals

Marquesis Haintz of Maple Ridge won bronze for the SFU wrestling team at nationals. (Wilson Wong, SFU/Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge woman who is wrestling with Simon Fraser University won a bronze medal at the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Marquesis Haintz, a former Maple Ridge Rambler, suffered just one loss at the championship meet, against the eventual champion, in the quarter final round.

At 130 pounds, Haintz won all three of her Saturday consolation-side matches by technical fall to finish third. She became an All-American for the first time.

Haintz, a sophomore, beat Lillian Sherer from Lock Haven (Pennsylvania) 11-0 and then triumphed 12-0 over Sara Sterner of North Central (Illinois).

In the bronze medal match, she outscored Montana Delawder (King University) 8-2 in the opening period, and got four more points early in the second to secure the 12-2 win.

In her high school career at MRSS Haintz was a three-time provincial champion, who won the award for most outstanding female wrestler for the 2019-20 season.

Her SFU teammate Victoria Seal of Mission also won a bronze medal.

The Red Leafs ended sixth in the team standings, accumulating 86.5 points over two days of competition. SFU won 30 matches at the national meet for NCAA women’s wrestling programs, and lost 16.

Ivy Threatful, another former Rambler, also competed at the nationals for SFU, but did not place.