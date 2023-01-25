Maple Ridge wrestlers medal at Richmond competition

Ashton Senko (middle) continues her winning ways, and is seen here with her BC Wrestler of the Year awardsupported by her Ridge Wrestling captain Madi Grof (right) and former Rambler and current SFU varsity wrestler Ivy Threatful. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge Secondary’s Grade 10, first-year wrestler Agnia Kravoska continued her unbeaten streak at the Western Canadian Age Class tournament, which was held at the Richmond Olympic Oval last weekend.

Kravoska handily defeated all four of her opponents.

“You don’t see these athletes very often – athletic, intense, and just loves the sport,” said assistant wrestling coach Bill McCrae. “I guess Tatyana LaGrange was our last champion who, with only three months experience, was beating club wrestlers with three more years experience.”

In the senior division, under-17 BC Wrestler of the Year Ashton Senko continued her winning ways, earning a gold medal, and Maddy Groff got silver.

Other Ridge wrestlers placing were: Mikayla Pratt and Callum Ross who both won silver, Zahara Adonis and Eva Fuller took bronze medals, Danika Michelsen and Diana Kim fourth, and Linden Sinow fifth.

This week Ridge wrestlers next take to the mat when they host matches against up-and-coming wrestlers from local schools on Thursday, Jan. 26. That will be followed by a trip back to Port Alberni after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

READ ALSO: Educators call for federal inquiry into “widespread abuse” in Canadian sports

READ ALSO: PODCAST: Gino Odjick, one of the most popular Canucks of all time

maple ridgePitt Meadows