Maple Ridge wrestlers medal at Fox tournament

Ramblers will compete in Richmond this weekend

The Maple Ridge Ramblers sent a strong wrestling team into a Coquitlam tournament last Friday, and out of two dozen high school athletes, most came home with medals.

The Ramblers travelled to Terry Fox Secondary compete in the Raven Invite. Placing first were Tatyana Lagrange, Agnia Kravoska, Muriel Kott, and Linden Sinow.

Earning silver medals were Jackson Van’t Hullenaar and Zahara Adomi.

Bronze recipients were Deus Hayes, Travis Shultz, Dominic Gaudet, Erika Neumann, Lilly Labelle-Langagar, Diana Kim. Yasmin Malesku, Danika Michelson, and Ashley Schultz.

Fourth-place ribbons were won by Isaac Fuller, Jackson McKay, Halle Grof, and Bella Berner.

Ridge wrestlers next take to the mats this weekend at the Richmond Olympic Oval.

