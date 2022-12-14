Maple Ridge wrestlers medal at War on the Floor tournament

Also brought home hardware from Port Moody competition

Maple Ridge Ramblers wrestler Sophia Stark took a gold medal on the weekend at the SFU War on the Floor tournament. (The News files)

Maple Ridge Ramblers wrestlers recorded some outstanding results last weekend, Dec. 10 and 11, at the SFU War on the Floor tournament.

Saturday the team’s novice wrestlers entered the fray, with Mikayla Pratt, Muriel Kott, and Sophia Stark all winning gold medals.

Zahara Adomi, Eva Fuller and Deus Hayes all earned silver medals, while Isaac Fuller and Diana Kim fought for bronzes.

On Sunday, Ridge’s elite wrestlers took to the mats. Ashton Senko took first place and Madi Grof second.

Earlier in December, the team won medals at the Fraser North Novice Wrestling Tournament, which was held at Port Moody secondary.

Gold medalists included Gavin Schickerowsky, Danill Posokhov, Linden Sinow, Agnia Kravoska, Halie Grof, Sophia Stark, and Zahara Adomi.

Silver medalists were Travis Schultz, Callum Ross, Libby Labelle, Diana Kim, Muriel Kott, Danika Michelsen, and Eva Fuller.

Bronze medals were won by Deus Hayes and Kacey Burgi.