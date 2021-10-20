Maple Ridge’s Andrew Ladd scores 250th goal

At the age of 35 has come back from knee surgery

Maple Ridge NHLer Andrew Ladd scored his 250th goal on Saturday night, loudly announcing his return to the NHL.

Ladd has had a remarkable career, winning Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks and Carolina Hurricanes, and serving as team captain of the Winnipeg Jets.

After suffering knee injuries that required surgery, and entering the mid-30s when many players hang up their skates, it appeared his career was in jeopardy. However, the 35-year-old is back this season, playing with the Arizona Coyotes, wearing an ‘A’ on his jersey as an alternate captain, scoring and playing big minutes on the left wing. He is averaging almost 17 minutes of ice time per game so far, playing on both special teams.

Before Saturday, Ladd hadn’t scored a goal since March of 2020, when he was with the New York Islanders, and scored against his childhood home team Vancouver Canucks.

“It’s been a long road for me,” he said in post-game interviews after Saturday’s game. “Mentally, the last couple years, I think you’re just trying to stay positive and have a goal in mind of getting back to play NHL hockey again.

“So to have the feeling of scoring a goal, which for me encompasses what playing hockey is all about… that feeling of putting the puck in the net for me is something I thrive on, and to be able get back to this point and feel that again was a proud moment for myself.”

Ladd came into the season having played 950 NHL games, scoring 249 goals and 538 points.

