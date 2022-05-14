Maple Ridge’s ‘Canadian Crusher’ wins kudos in NCAA

Maple Ridge softball standout Taylor De Adder had a great year at the plate in NCAA competition, and has been recognized for it.

De Adder, affectionately known as the “Canadian Crusher,” plays for the Lee University Lady Flames, and was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Second Team.

She was also named to the All-Gulf South Conference First Team. De Adder made the most of her senior campaign. Over 52 games and 134 at bats as she hit .364 with seven doubles, nine home runs, 42 RBI, and a 1.122 OPS. De Adder walked 42 times and scored 44 runs.

“I’m very proud that they were able to be recognized by coaches in our region for their tremendous season,” said Lee head coach Emily Russell, referring to her Canadian Crusher and another player named to the team.

“We’re certainly going to miss Taylor and the contribution she has made over the last four years.”

The Maple Ridge secondary grad is majoring in health science and has been on the honour roll. She won a national championship with the White Rock Renegades in 2017.

The Lee women saw their season come to a close after a loss to Alabama Huntsville in the Gulf South Conference tournament on Saturday afternoon. They finished the season at 29-23, and had their best finish at the GSC tournament in the history of the program.