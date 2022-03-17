Maple Ridge’s Hunt in the spotlight with Canucks

Brad Hunt has been on a great roll with the Vancouver Canucks, and the Maple Ridge native is seen here receiving the belt that is the team’s post-game player award. (Canucks Twitter/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge’s favourite Vancouver Canuck, Brad Hunt, has been on a roll.

Hunt made highlight reels as he scored a big goal in his last game on Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils. The defenceman broke down the left wing, took a pass from J.T. Miller, burst past a Devils checker, and ripped a slapshot past the Devils netminder.

Big Brad Hunt smile incoming 🚨 pic.twitter.com/e5LZVOhkOZ — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 16, 2022

It was his second goal of the season, and the Maple Ridge boy has been on a great roll, scoring five points in his last seven games.

It also won him the team’s belt, which is a player award given to the player of the game. It was handed to him by team scoring leader Miller.

BELT BELT BELT BLET pic.twitter.com/cs1Z6zzI0R — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 16, 2022

Hunt has won accolades from his coach, Bruce Boudreau, who had coached Hunt when they were both with the Minnesota Wild. The coach noted he had scratched Hunt for numerous games in a row, but Hunt always maintained a positive attitude, and performs well when he gets the chance.

Hunt was asked about his “infectious” personality during media availability on Thursday morning.

“I love hockey so much that I’m not going to let something – me not playing – ruin the experience for me, ” Hunt answered. “I feel like I need to be there for my teammates no matter what. I think that’s how a team’s built – how you show up to the rink no matter what you’re position you’re in…”

He was also asked how he feels about playing for his hometown team, and the energy among fans with the team close to a playoff spot.

“I don’t think it will ever get old. This is a special place. Growing up here, I love Vancouver, I love the people in Vancouver. To come here and play in front of friends and family, and to grow up watching the Canucks and all the teams that they’ve had, it’s a special thing to be in Vancouver, and I love every second of it and I’ll cherish it forever.”

Hunt has played 30 games for the Canucks this season, putting up two goals and nine assists.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge hockey grad Hunt up for NHL award