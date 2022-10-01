Andrew Ladd scored his 250th career goal last season. (Arizona Coyotes/Special to The News)

Andrew Ladd scored his 250th career goal last season. (Arizona Coyotes/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge’s Ladd will miss NHL season over knee problems

Colorado Avalance put Brad Hunt on waivers on Thursday

Maple Ridge NHL star Andrew Ladd is expected to miss all of the coming pro hockey season with a knee injury.

Ladd, now with the Arizona Coyotes, has been placed on the injured reserve. The 36-year-old had seven goals and 12 points in 56 games with the Desert Dogs last season.

Whether he returns to hockey after three knee surgeries remains to be seen. He is in the last season under contract, as he signed a $38.5 million seven-year deal with the New York Islanders in 2016.

Ladd has brought the Stanley Cup back to his hometown, after he won it with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006, which was his rookie season.

He won hockey’s Holy Grail again as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010, then went on to be the captain of the Winnipeg Jets from 2011 to 2016. He had his best season with the Jets, posting 24 goals and 62 points in 2014-2015.

Ladd has played 1,001 games in the NHL, over 16 seasons, scoring 256 goals and totalling 550 points.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge’s Andrew Ladd scores 250th goal

Maple Ridge is still represented in the NHL by defenceman Brad Hunt. After playing in front of his hometown fans with the Vancouver Canucks last season, Hunt was signed as a free agent by the Colorado Avalanche for the coming campaign.

Hunt was placed on waivers on Thursday as Colorado began paring down its roster, and could be bound for the AHL and the Colorado Eagles.

READ ALSO: NHL monitoring Aquilini’s family court proceeding, after allegations of child abuse

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeNHLPitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Two Maple Ridge athletes selected Players of the Week in the PJHL

Just Posted

The Maple Ridge Alliance Church is one of three advance voting locations in Maple Ridge for the 2022 election. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Election voting is officially underway in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Andrew Ladd scored his 250th career goal last season. (Arizona Coyotes/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge’s Ladd will miss NHL season over knee problems

TransLink has released a five-year action plan. (TransLink publication)
LETTER: Maple Ridge mayor and council give TransLink too easy of a ride

Jack Foster and Tom Williams of Maple Ridge were Players of the Week in the PJHL. (PJHL/Special to The News)
Two Maple Ridge athletes selected Players of the Week in the PJHL

Pop-up banner image