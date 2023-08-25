Maple Ridge’s Malawsky starring in the Minto Cup

Maple Ridge’s Cody Malawsky got the MVP award in the semi-final game at the Minto Cup, playing with the Coquitlam Adanacs Junior A team. They will advance to the final three-game series this weekend. (@goatsportpics/Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge lacrosse prospect is starring in the Minto Cup championship, and has been named an all-star in the BC Junior A Lacrosse League (BCJALL).

Cody Malawsky was announced as a second-team all-star on Aug. 22., and at the same time, he is playing in the prestigious Junior lacrosse championship tournament in Edmonton. He is second in tournament scoring with eight goals and 21 points in four Minto Cup games.

This season, Malawsky scored 22 goals, and tallied 42 points in just 11 regular season games, split between the Langley Thunder and the Coquitlam Adanacs. He was the Thunder’s first overall pick in the BCJALL midget draft in 2021, but was traded in a blockbuster deal at the trade deadline this season.

Malawsky was shipped to the Coquitlam Adanacs for their run at a Minto Cup, and he has delivered. He led the Adanacs to an 11-6 win over the Edmonton Miners in the tourney semi-final at Edmonton’s Bill Hunter Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 23. The Adanacs will now play in the final against the Burlington Blaze. Malawsky had three goals and four assists against Edmonton, and is second in Minto Cup scoring with 21 points on eight goals and 13 assists.

The best-of-three Minto Cup championship opens Friday. Burlington and Coquitlam will play again Saturday then, if needed, game three is set for Sunday.

He’s the son of longtime NLL coach Curt Malawsky, who spent a decade with the Calgary Roughnecks, and is now head coach and GM of the Vancouver Warriors.

“Malawsky plays a lot like his dad: a blend of grit, skill and lacrosse IQ that makes him perfect to help a team win,” said Inside Lacrosse in a recent feature. The 19-year-old is listed as six-foot-two and 170 pounds.

The younger Malawsky will play for the University of Denver field lacrosse team, and just finished a redshirt freshman season.

There are other former Ridge Meadows lacrosse players on the Adanacs’ roster, including Jaxon Smart, Ben Coghill and Jack Kask.

