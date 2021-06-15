Maple Ridge’s O’Neill in the MLB all-star conversation

Powering his way up in the fan voting

Maple Ridge Major Leaguer Tyler O’Neill has batted his way into the all-star conversation among National League outfielders.

O’Neill, missed some time with injury early in the season, and has returned like a Jedi.

The St. Louis Cardinal smacked two doubles on Monday, bringing his average up to an all-star calibre 291.

Tyler O'Neill is taking up residency on Freese's Lawn at this point. pic.twitter.com/O5HkVz9ezd — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 10, 2021

In mid-May, the slugger went on a tear that saw him hit seven home runs over the space of just 11 games. Now, through just 165 at bats, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 33 runs.

Only two NL outfielders have more homers through Monday’s action, and they’ve played 10 and 12 more games than O’Neill.

For those who can’t be impressed by power numbers alone, he’s also a reigning Gold Glove outfielder, and has legit speed with five steals so far.

Major League Baseball released its all-star ballot standings so far. There is a race to determine which players will advance to phase two of fan voting for the 2021 All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver.

O’Neill is in a tight race for the ninth spot, with the likes of Ketel Marte, Christian Yelich and Joc Pederson to beat out.

It would be a good week to get hot.

Voting started on June 3, and the first phase of van voting concludes at 1 p.m. Pacific Time on June 24. The top nine outfielders from the National League will advance to the second phase of voting.

Fans can cast their votes exclusively online and via mobile devices at MLB.com, all 30 club websites, the MLB At Bat and MLB Ballpark mobile apps and on Google Search in the U.S. and Canada until the voting period for Phase 1 concludes.

Even if he does not make it to the all-star game, O’Neill’s teammates have said they want to see his power on display in the Home Run Derby.