Maple Ridge’s Sonne named coach of WHL Blades

Brennan Sonne of Maple Ridge was recently announced as the new coach of the Saskatoon Blades. (Facebook/Saskatoon Blades)

Brennan Sonne of Maple Ridge will coach in the Western Hockey League this season, announced by the Saskatoon Blades as their new bench boss.

Sonne spent the last four years plying his trade in France, as the head coach for Les Ducs d’Angers of the Ligue Magnus – the top pro circuit in the country. His teams enjoyed winning seasons each year. Prior to that, he was an assistant coach with the Everett Silvertips of the WHL.

“I am just extremely grateful, humbled, and honoured for this opportunity,” said Sonne. “It’s truly an honour to be a part of such a high-class organization.”

Sonne, 34, played three seasons and 149 games in the WHL, finishing up in 2007-2008, and played for the Silvertips, Red Deer Rebels and Edmonton Oil Kings.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge brothers moving to French hockey team

“Today is a truly exciting day for our players, fans and our organization,” stated Blades president and general manager Colin Priestner. “From the first conversation I had with Brennan I knew he was the perfect person to take the mantle from Mitch and lead our club to our goal of winning a league championship.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Canucks two-way deals offer glimpse into Abbotsford Canucks roster

“Firstly, he is just an absolutely outstanding human being, and that’s the first thing everyone who he’s coached, coached alongside or spent time with has said unwaveringly,” continued Priestner. “I wanted someone who has achieved success by paving their own unique path and thinking outside the box – someone who was dogged in his pursuit of being the absolute best coach he can be.”