Maple Ridge’s Team Dezura swept at U18 provincial curling championship

The Golden Ears Winter Club team lost all 3 matches in the December tournament

Hannah Smeed, Savannah Miley, Ashley Dezura, and Brook Aleksic (not pictured) qualified for the 2023 BC Girls U18 Championship, but were unable to secure a win in the tournament. (The News)

The 2022-23 season for the Golden Ears Winter Club U18 girls team came to a bitter end as they were unable to capture a title at the 2023 BC Girls U18 Championship.

Taking place in Richmond from Dec. 28 to 31, the junior championships put local Team Dezura up against six other teams from all around the province.

RELATED: A look at Curling Canada’s hopes in 2023

Team Dezura started the tournament by getting a free pass to the second draw, where they faced Team Hafeli from the Kamloops Curling Club, who later ended up winning the championship.

After losing to Team Hafeli by a score of 5-2, Team Dezura was pitted against Team Duncan and once again experienced the bitter taste of defeat as they lost by a score of 8-1.

Their last chance to qualify for the playoffs was their match against Team Arndt. Unfortunately, Team Dezura was unable to secure a win in the tournament and ended with a score of 10-3.

RELATED: Maple Ridge council plans expansion at Planet Ice

Team Dezura consisted of Ashley Dezura as skip, Brook Aleksic as third, Savannah Miley as second, Hannah Smeed as lead, and Diane Dezura and Shannon Joanisse as coaches.