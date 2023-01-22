The Tesla Supercharger station in Maple Ridge is now operating. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Maple Ridge’s Tesla Superchargers now available

Power started flowing Wednesday for electric cars

The Tesla Supercharger station in Maple Ridge is now open, making it the Lower Mainland’s first Supercharger station east of the Port Mann Bridge, on the north side of the Fraser River.

Construction of the Supercharger began in September 2022 in the parking lot of Maple Ridge Square shopping center at 22441 Dewdney Trunk Road. As it often the case, the company said construction was completed quickly, but the site sat idle for several months as Tesla waiting for the final grid connection from BC Hydro.

On Wednesday, the Supercharger went live, according to a tweet from the official Tesla Charging Twitter account.

The Maple Ridge Supercharger features 12 V3 stalls, and is the first of two Superchargers planned for the Lower Mainland north of the Fraser River. Another Supercharger is slated to be built about 25km to the east in Mission. That Supercharger should be built at Outlook Village at 31831 Lougheed Hwy.

READ ALSO: Elon Musk’s next drama: a trial over his tweets about Tesla buyout

There are currently two other Superchargers in British Columbia under construction in Delta and Langley. Along with Maple Ridge, the automaker has also opened Merritt’s third Supercharger station.

The Supercharger V3 can adding 1,600 km of range in an hour. In five minutes, the Supercharger at 250 kW can add 120 km of range.

READ ALSO: Tesla delivers electric semis to PepsiCo at Nevada factory

