Marauders lose to Grizzlies

Pitt Meadows JV team will get a rematch next week

Pitt Meadows Marauder Jorenz Sison intercepted this Chilliwack pass and took it back for a touchdown in the first series of the game on Wednesday afternoon against G.W. Graham of Chilliwack. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

The Pitt Meadows Marauders junior varsity team suffered a 44-14 loss to the tough G.W. Graham Grizzlies on Wednesday afternoon.

The Marauders were coming off a big 48-0 win over Robert Bateman in the AA Eastern Conference.

But on Wednesday afternoon there where missed defensive assignments, that left Chilliwack receivers wide open for easy some touchdowns. With the loss, their regular season record drops to 2-1.

The game started well for the Marauders, as Jorenz Sison intercepted a pass and ran it back about 60 yards for a touchdown.

After that, Chilliwack made more plays.

The Grizzlies will host the Marauders on Oct. 24 in Chilliwack, in their last regular season game before the playoffs begin.

Pitt Meadows coach Frank Paulicelli said his team will need to get better organized before the rematch.

“We have to play better as a team if we hope to beat Graham next week,” said Paulicelli.

The Grizzlies have a good football culture at their school, and the core of the junior varsity team won a provincial title in community football last season, taking the junior bantam title.

• In other high school football action, the Samuel Roberts Technical Titans senior team will be at the Robert Bateman Timberwolves in Abbotsford on Oct. 26.

They will then host the tough G.W. Graham Grizzles varsity team on Nov. 2, in a Friday night lights game at 6:45 p.m. at the SRT field.