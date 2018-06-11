McIntosh leads Burrards in return

Now 4-1, second in WLA after win over Coquitlam

Ben McIntosh had two goals and two assists in his return. (Twitter)

Ben McIntosh, a day after helping the Saskatchewan Rush win its third NLL title, suited up for the Maple Ridge Burrards and recorded two goals and two assists in a 10-7 win Sunday at home over the Coquitlam Adanacs.

Both of his goals came on powerplays in the third period, two of four the Burrards scored with the man advantage in the final frame.

It is a Burrards Game Day, the day after a few of our boys helped win the NLL Championship! Get to the arena for a 6:45 PM start and show these boys some love! Ben McIntosh says he is playing tonight!!! #BurrardsNation pic.twitter.com/u5O2cLptTS — Maple Ridge Burrards (@Burrardslax) June 10, 2018

Ridge, now 4-1 and second in the WLA, held Coquitlam scoreless on six powerplay opportunities.

Coq take a 5 minute major that that — Maple Ridge Burrards (@Burrardslax) June 11, 2018

Both sides had 47 shots on net. Frank Scigliano made 40 saves for the win.

Curtis Dickson increased his league scoring lead with four goals and an assist for the Burrards. He now has 22 goals and 31 points in five games.

Mike Mallory had two goals and two assists on Sunday at Cam Neely Arena. Colton Porter and Tanner Fisher also scored.

McIntosh had 18 points in four playoffs games with the Rush, which claimed NLL championship with 15-10 win at home over Rochester Knighthawks on Saturday.

Matthew Dinsdale, another Burrard, also played for the Rush, recording 11 points in four playoff contests.

• The Burrards visit the Victoria Shamrocks (3-2) on Friday, 7:30 p.m.