Meadow Gardens Golf Club manager nominated for PGA of BC award

Curtis Baldwin last played on the PGA in 2014, where he scored one-under-par in the PC Financial Open. (Curtis Baldwin Facebook/Special to The News)

The PGA of BC has released their list of awards nominations for this year, with a local resident being included as a nominee for the Jock McKinnon Apprentice Professional of the Year award.

Curtis Baldwin, golf operations manager and director of golf and sales for Meadow Gardens Golf Club and Fort Langley Golf Course, says this nomination is a big deal for him.

“The fact that someone took the time to nominate me and to have gone through the first round of voting and won the regional award, is an honour,” said Baldwin.

Although Baldwin has been in the golf industry for 18 years, 12 of which have been spent as a professional golfer, this is his first year as a member of the PGA of Canada, and already he’s been nominated for a PGA award.

Baldwin attributes this fast rise to award nominee status to the support of the PGA professionals he works with at both the Pitt Meadows and Fort Langley locations.

“The Team of PGA of Canada Professionals we have built at both Meadow Gardens and Fort Langley over the last few years, is an absolute pleasure to be surrounded by. They work tirelessly day in and day out, and I would not be up for the prestigious Jock McKinnon Apprentice Professional of the Year award if it wasn’t for them.”

This award is the highest honour given to an apprentice professional who has yet to achieve their class “A” status, according to the PGA of BC. The three main criteria they site for the award include demonstrating outstanding qualities in leadership, demonstrating strong moral character, and being well-regarded as a role model to other PGA of BC apprentices.

As such a new member of the PGA of Canada, Baldwin has not yet reached class “A” status, which would open him up to being available for many additional award categories. But achieving this higher status is something that he says is definitely on his to-do list.

One of the other nominees for the Jock McKinnon Apprentice Professional of the Year award is also a veteran of the Pitt Meadows golf scene.

Bradley Gagnon started his golf industry career as a back shop attendant at the Pitt Meadows Golf Club, eventually moving his way up to pro shop attendant. Earlier this year, Gagnon made the transition to becoming an apprentice golf professional for Radium Golf Group, where he netted a nomination alongside Baldwin.

Each of these nominees have already won their regional awards, but are now going up against one another for the provincial award. The winners for each award category will be announced at the 2022 PGA of BC Awards Celebration on Oct. 12 in Richmond.

