The Meadow Ridge Knights pee wees will host a playoff game this Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Samuel Robertson Technical, to kick off a day of Valley Community Football League playoff action. (Gary Ahuja photo)

Meadow Ridge Knights finish season strong

Host playoff games Saturday in Maple Ridge

The Ridge Meadows Knights teams finished the season strong, with victories in the final week of regular season play, and high placements in the standings of the Valley Community Football League.

The Knights atoms beat Abbotsford Black by a score of 22-6, and finished with a record of 8-1, in a three-way tie for first place. Because of tie-breakers, they were given third place in the final seedings as playoffs begin.

The pee wees beat the Chilliwack Giants 32-8, and finished second in the league standings with a record of 7-1, which is good for home field advantage in the opening round of the playoffs.

Power runner Lachlan Bruce found the end zone twice in the game, and Tason Tran also scored a major.

On defence, Parker Meadus made a great read and interception, running it all the way back for a pick six.

The junior bantams beat North Langley 52-46 in a shootout, giving both teams 6-1 records, and the Knights won the tie-breaker to take first place.

The bantam team had a bye over the weekend, but finished the regular season in second place.

Nov. 3 will bring playoff action to the Knights home field at Samuel Robertson Technical.

The pee wees will play at 10:30 a.m., the Junior bantams at 12:30 p.m., and the Bantams at 4:30 p.m.

There will be a 2:30 p.m. midget game between the North Langley Kodiaks and Victoria Spartans.

The Knights Atoms will be at Rotary Stadium in Abbotsford.

