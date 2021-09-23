Meadow Ridge Knights teams go undefeated in home openers

The Meadow Ridge Knights Bantams took on Nanaimo in their home opener on Saturday. (Scotty W. Photography/Special to The News)

The Meadow Ridge Knights community football association had its teams go undefeated in its home opener weekend.

The results:

• Atoms won 26-18 over Chilliwack Giants.

• Pee Wees won 25-13 over Giants.

• Junior Bantams shut out the Abbotsford White Falcons 22-0.

• Bantams finished in a scoreless tie against Victoria.

The Knights atoms scored on their opening drive, but costly turnovers had the hometown team down 12-6 at halftime. The Knights recovered an onside kick to start the second half, and they ended up converting on the next drive. The defence had a great second half and they held Chilliwack to just one more score while the offence had three second half touchdowns.

The JB defense created headaches and turnovers all game, which helped with the team’s momentum and field position. There were four interceptions on the day by the defence – Kaine Webster had two, Jacob Parker had one, and Bobby Tilley had an interception that he returned 65 yards for a touchdown.

First year QB Jayden De Boer had a strong first game at the helm, as he completed a high percentage of his pass attempts, and also kept the offence moving with his legs.

There were two rushing touchdowns from the Knights backfield, as Chayse Foston and Kaine Webster each added one, while Webster also kicked two converts on the day. The Knights play host to Mission this Saturday at 12pm at SRT.