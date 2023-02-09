Meadow Ridge Moose aim for first place

Team just one point out of top spot in SCWHL

Meadow Ridge Moose will be looking to move into first place in the South Coast Women’s Hockey League when they host the Island Surge on Sunday, Feb. 12 at Langley Sportsplex at 1:45 p.m.

Currently, the Moose are just one point out of first place, which is shared by the Fraser Valley Jets and Kamloops Vibe.

The Meadow Ridge players moved in closer thanks to a tie and a win during their last outing, in the final weekend of January, improving their record to 10-4-4 (win-loss-tied).

The Moose began the weekend with a 5-5 tie with the North Shore Rebels Saturday night, Jan 28, at the Langley Sportsplex.

Shay-Lee McConnell and Madeleine Ericsson tallied twice each for Meadow Ridge, with Natalie Richardson adding one goal.

For the Rebels, Elexa Pakozdy replied with two goals, with Marina Pecchia, Bianca Cuevas and Emily Froese scoring one apiece.

Sunday night at Planet Ice Coquitlam, the Moose again scored five times, earning two points with a 5-1 victory over the Burnaby Mountain Capitals.

Kirsten Langston, Darcy Henderson, Emily Bajkov, Shay-Lee McConnell and Alexandra Hendrickson were the goal scorers for the Moose, while Megan Jokai netted the lone goal for the Capitals.

SCWHL, the only competitive women’s hockey league in British Columbia, is a member of – and sanctioned by – BC Hockey and Hockey Canada. The eight-team league is classified as Senior Female AA and has one team on Vancouver Island, one in Kamloops, and six in Metro Vancouver.

