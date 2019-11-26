(Neil Corbett/THE NEWS) Little Rustlers need to be able to get up off the ice unassisted as one of the skills they must learn to graduate from white laces to their blue.

Minor Hockey introduces Little Rustlers program

Ridge Meadows creates new skills-based approach for new hockey players

Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey has a new way to launch young hockey players into the game, and it has caught the eye of BC Hockey.

The Little Rustlers program replaces Hockey 1 and 2 in the Ridge Meadows association, and is a skills-based approach. It groups these five- and six-year-olds according to their skill level. Virtually the entire skill set when they are starting out is skating.

The new Little Rustlers generally start out with white skate laces, then when their coaches see they have mastered all of the associated skills, they graduate to blue ones.

The coaches gather all of the players on the blue line on a Saturday morning, and hand the graduates their new blue laces, and a puck with a blue Rustlers logo. All the other players give them the traditional hockey applause – tapping their sticks on the ice.

“We want our athletes to feel a sense of accomplishment and achievement,” said Tyler Harron, the director of Hockey 1-4. “When they move up, they have earned it.”

Then they will be working on new skills that will see them get laces and a puck that is black, red, silver and, finally, gold – six levels over two seasons. By the end of their first four years, the goal is that they be accomplished skaters. However, at this point in the new season, nobody has yet got their silver laces.

And there are still games, with a jamboree every seven weeks. The 134 Little Rustlers get grouped into teams, and play games against other kids at their same skill level.

Harron developed the program along with former director of hockey development James Eccles prior to his departure at the end of September.

“It’s all based on the fundamentals that Hockey Canada has been talking about for years now,” said Harron.

The skills for raw beginners are basic. For example, they need to be able to demonstrate a hockey stance, initiate forward momentum, turn without falling, do a basic stop without falling, get up off the ice without assistance, and skate half the rink without falling. Once they master those and a few more necessary skills, they get their blue laces, and a new set of goals.

Dave Lige, executive director of the association, appreciates the way this new approach has the 28 coaches watching skating, and involved in a steady evaluation of where every player is at in their skill development. They are more intentional about developing skills.

Strong skating will be the foundation of everything else they learn.

“I want to see skating teams,” said Lige, adding that this new program already has kids at public skating with their families, working on the skills they need to advance.

The coaches have an online checklist they access with their smart phones or other devices. They can check off skills as players demonstrate they have mastered them, and parents can also follow their child’s progress.

Lige said this is the first year for Little Rustlers, but so far it is working. It is an approach that should follow players through Hockey 3 and 4, as they learn stick and shooting skills, and more advanced skating.

 

@NeilCorbett18
ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey’s executive director Dave Lige and director Tyler Harron say the Little Rustlers program has created a new emphasis on skill development. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

As the hockey players progress, they received coloured laces and a puck to match their new level.

Previous story
Bombers Spiring makes history as 1st woman to have name engraved on Grey Cup

Just Posted

Minor Hockey introduces Little Rustlers program

Ridge Meadows creates new skills-based approach for new hockey players

Maple Ridge legion president dies

Loss of Jim MacDonald will be felt, website said Tuesday

Wind gusts up to 90 km/h on way to Lower Mainland

Strong northerly winds anticipated for Wednesday morning and through the day

Letter: No heat at Planet Ice

Editor, The News: I was at a Ridge Meadows Flames game on… Continue reading

Looking Back: The mystery of Daniel Haney’s death

He was last seen alive by Maple Ridge police chief Norman MacDonald.

‘We are no longer a warehouse’: An exclusive look inside Surrey Pretrial

We take a tour of B.C’s largest prison and sit down with warden, who shares his rehabilitative vision

Judge reserves sentencing decision in former northern B.C. mayor sex assault case

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Hands Off! campaign targets gropers on public transit, in bars in Vancouver

More than 250 reports of groping have been investigated in Vancouver since 2018

Kelowna officials choose two parks for temporary homeless camping, dismantle tent city

Two parks have been established for people who need outdoor overnight shelter to set up their tents

Climate strike, Black Friday and transit shutdown could lead to chaos on Vancouver streets

Both Black Friday and climate strike will fall on third day of potential transit lockout

Post-secondary students make plans to sleep at school, hire buses ahead of transit strike

UBC’s student union building will be open 24 hours during the transit strike

November snowfall hits parts of the Lower Mainland

Cold weather warning remains in effect

Consumer spending ‘cautious,’ B.C. finance minister says

Carole James sees housing sales pick up, resources in decline

Most Read