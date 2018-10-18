The Meadow Ridge Moose are finding tough competition so far this season in the SCWHL. (Contributed)

Moose get first win of the season

Tougher competition in women’s hockey league

sports@mapleridgenews.com

The rest of the South Coast Women’s Hockey League appears to be catching up to the Meadow Ridge Moose.

After three games to start the season, the Moose were still looking for their first victory, with just two ties and a loss.

They got in the win column on Friday night, as they beat the Richmond Devils 5-1 in Langley.

Alexandra Hendrickson led the way with two goals and an assist, and Shea Weighill also scored twice. Emily Jude had a goal and an assist.

The Moose had two ties against the Island Surge earlier. The two teams played to a 2-2 tie Saturday night at the Panorama Rec Centre in North Saanich, then skated to scoreless draw Sunday morning in Esquimalt.Madeline Cockrill scored twice for the Moose in Saturday’s game, each goal giving the visitors a one-goal lead.

Meadow Ridge outshot the Surge 37-23, and went one-for-four on the power play.

Alex Garb blocked 21 of 23 shots in the Moose net.

Meadow Ridge fired 44 shots at the Surge goal in the second game, but were unable to get a puck past Megan Buchanan who made 79 saves over the two games, allowing just two goals and earning her second shutout in two SCWHL seasons.

Garb, making just her fifth SCWHL start, picked up her first-ever shutout by making 21 saves.

Previous story
Marauders lose to Grizzlies

Just Posted

Moose get first win of the season

Tougher competition in women’s hockey league

Marauders lose to Grizzlies

Pitt Meadows JV team will get a rematch next week

Marijuana moving in Maple Ridge

Agrima ramp up as recreational pot now legal

Ridge RCMP officer helps recover stolen electric bike

Keep good records of property, police advise.

Still not enough teachers in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows schools

Union wins in arbitration, calls for more hiring

B.C. NDP retreats again on empty-home tax for urban areas

Rate reduced for all Canadians, dissident mayors to get annual meeting

Two B.C. cannabis dispensaries raided on legalization day

Port Alberni dispensaries ticketed for “unlawful sale” of cannabis

Canada not sending anyone to Saudi business summit

Sources insist Ottawa never intended to dispatch a delegation this time around

Earthquake early-warning sensors installed off coast of B.C.

The first-of-its kind warning sensors are developed by Ocean Networks Canada

VPD ordered to co-operate with B.C. police watchdog probe

According to the IIO, a court is ordering Vancouver police to co-operate with an investigation into a fatal shooting

B.C. woman looks to reduce stigma surrounding weed-smoking moms

Shannon Chiarenza, a Vancouver mom of two, started weedmama.ca to act as a guide for newcomers to legal cannabis, specifically mothers

B.C. teen gives away tickets to Ellen Degeneres show, plans O Canada welcome

The Grade 9 student wanted to give away tickets in the spirit of inclusivity

Canada’s proposed new laws against bestiality don’t go far enough, critics say

Issue stems from a Supreme Court of Canada ruling

Canada’s top general takes aim at new reports of military sexual assault

Gen. Jonathan Vance is unhappy some troops continue to ignore his order to cease all sexual misconduct

Most Read