Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) congratulates goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) after their overtime win over the Detroit Red Wings in an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) congratulates goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) after their overtime win over the Detroit Red Wings in an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Most NHL teams using 2 goalies to get through pandemic play

Montreal, Boston, Carolina, Florida and Vegas are off to strong starts

Most NHL teams are keeping two goaltenders busy, trying to keep them fresh as the frequency of games picks up with the league shooting to squeeze 56 games into less than four months.

Montreal, Boston, Carolina, Florida and Vegas are off to strong starts while essentially alternating starts between their goalies a few weeks into the pandemic-shortened season.

Tampa Bay, Toronto and Washington, meanwhile, are among the successful teams leaning heavily on their No. 1 players between the pipes.

The Panthers are the only NHL team without a loss in regulation with Sergei Bobrovsky and Chris Driedger starting the same number of games.

“Early on in the year, we’ll probably take a look at both of them,” coach Joel Quenneville said. “The thought going into the season is that Bob is going to get a lot of games, but we’ll see.”

That was the plan going into last season, too, after Florida signed Bobrovsky to a seven-year, $70 million contract. Alas, the two-time Vezina Trophy winner had one of the worst seasons with a career-high 3.23 goals-against average and he went 1-3 in the playoffs last year.

The 26-year-old Driedger made the most of his limited chances to play, going 7-2 in the regular season with a 2.05 GAA after starting a total of three games over three seasons in Ottawa. Even with a shortened season, Driedger will likely surpass the 11 starts he had last season.

“It’s great for me to see some ice time,” he said. “I can’t complain about that. It seems like it’s more of a trend around the league. You see the guys in Boston doing it.”

The Bruins are in fact playing both Jaroslav Halak and Tuukka Rask regularly.

Carey Price, the NHL’s MVP and Vezina winner in 2015, is sharing time with Jake Allen, who helped the Canadiens beat the Canucks on Tuesday night.

The Hurricanes have had one of the best duos in net so far. Petr Mrazek leads the league by allowing fewer than one goal a game and with a 95.4 save percentage, while James Reimer of the Hurricanes is giving up less than two goals a game.

Minnesota’s Cam Talbot, who is splitting starts with rookie Kaapo Kahkonen, expects teams to use their goalies much differently than they have in the past with a lot of games played on consecutive nights.

“Managing workload and stuff like that is going to be huge throughout this season to make sure that we put ourselves in the best possible spot to not only make the playoffs, but make a deep run here,” Talbot said.

And as much uncertainty as there is about playing in a pandemic, how a team fares in net will be a pivotal factor, as usual.

“You’re going to have to have top goaltending this year if you’re going to make the playoffs,” Nashville Predators general manager David Poile said. “I’ve been watching some games, and they’ve pointed out a couple teams have struggled in goal. I think if they don’t get their goaltending straightened away, it’s going to be hard for them to make the playoffs.”

NICE COMPANY

New York Rangers star Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists in a win over Pittsburgh on Monday night, giving him 427 career points to rank sixth among undrafted players through 400 NHL games.

Wayne Gretzky leads the list of undrafted players through 400 games with 935 points, followed by Peter Stastny (607), Bobby Orr (508), Joe Mullen (453) and Adam Oates (433) followed by Panarin.

VIRUS HITS EACH DIVISION

With the New Jersey Devils’ COVID-19 outbreak, all three U.S. divisions have had postponed games this season. Dallas and Carolina had games pushed back in the Central, while Vegas did in the West.

DEANGELO DELAY

The Rangers aren’t attempting to find a way to terminate Tony DeAngelo’s contract after he cleared waivers. They would have to wait until after the season to buy out the 25-year-old defenceman.

New York assigned DeAngelo to the taxi squad, but doesn’t want him around the team. A trade looks like the best option for both parties, if another team wants to take a chance on him and the team retains up to half of DeAngelo’s $4.8 million salary and cap hit.

“We’re talking about finding him another place to play and letting him move on with his career and wishing him the best of luck,” Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton said.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Philadelphia has been one of the NHL’s top teams this season, but it is 0-2 against Boston. The Flyers potentially have a chance to even the season series against the Bruins with home games Wednesday and Friday night.

LEADERS (through Monday’s games)

Goals: Connor McDavid (Edmonton) and Brock Boeser (Vancouver), 8; Assists: Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton) 15; Ice Time: Seth Jones (Columbus), 21:23; Goals-Against Average: Mrazek (Carolina), 0.99; Save Percentage: Mrazek (Carolina), .954.

___

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno and AP Sports Writer Dave Campbell contributed.

Larry Lage, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

NHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
KidSport’s Nite of Champions gala, featuring NHL speakers, to go virtual for 2021

Just Posted

Neighbourhood Small Grant applications open later this month.
Up to $500 available through Maple Ridge’s Neighbourhood Small Grants Program

Former block party grant program has gone virtual to build communities

Maple Ridge city hall. (THE NEWS – files)
Maple Ridge to co-host Intelligent Community Forum Smart 21 Conference

Virtual event about economic development in the digital age

Google Maps screenshot taken at 7:06 a.m.
TRAFFIC: Crash on Highway 1 in Langley clogging traffic all the way to Abbotsford

Crash at 264th Street has vehicles backed up to Mt. Lehman Road

Two fundraisers to aid Kathryn Byer, pictured with five-year-old daughter, Zoey, have gained great support. (Facebook)
Community steps up for Maple Ridge mom battling cancer

Single mother, Kathryn Byer, is undergoing cancer treatment for the second time in two years

Firefighters train at the Justice Institute of BC campus in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
Firefighting students in Maple Ridge get help from gas industry

Justice Institute of BC has new training resources

A nurse draws Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe for a clinic for people 75 years old and up on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
16 more deaths, 414 more positive COVID-19 tests in B.C.

Maple Ridge school’s UK variant exposure confirmed

Desmond was found guilty of tax evasion after she challenged racial segregation at the Roseland Theatre in New Glasgow on Nov. 8, 1946. She was given a posthumous apology by Nova Scotia in 2010.
Nova Scotia symbolically repays Viola Desmond’s $26 fine from 1946 theatre protest

An official cheque for the original $26 fine will be displayed at the Nova Scotia legislature

(Black Press Media files)
2 men charged in home invasion that left elderly Vancouver woman dead

Usha Singh, 78, was attacked after she opened her door to two men posing as police officers

Contract driller Ray Rosenberg, 35, was killed and two other workers were injured in the mudslide that is being investigated by RCMP and the BC Coroners Service. The two injured workers were treated in hospital and released. KTW
Outpouring of support for family of man killed in mudslide at New Afton mine near Kamloops

Contract driller Ray Rosenberg, 35, was killed and two other workers were injured in a mud rush on Feb. 2.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” pose for a photo after winning the Award for Best Comedy Series at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores 5 Golden Globe nominations, including best comedy

The series, which aired on CBC and Pop TV, ended its sixth and final season last April

A Vancouver company has plans to build a manufacturing facility in the Lower Mainland that will rapidly develop vaccines and medicine and aid in the domestic fight against future pandemics. (Contributed)
New Lower Mainland facility will be able to produce 240 million vaccine doses per year

Vancouver’s Precision NanoSystems received a $25.1-million contribution from the feds Tuesday

Businesses continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. (B.C. government)
B.C. offers $7,500 grants for small business online sales help

Applications open for $12 million COVID-19 relief fund

Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck early Monday morning. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Pedestrian lay unconscious in ditch for half-hour after being struck by car: RCMP

The injured victim of only got the help he needed after regaining consciousness and calling 911

Most Read