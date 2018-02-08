MRSS grad aims for second national wrestling title

Payten Smith, wrestling for SFU, is the top-ranked female wrestler in her class at the nationals. (files)

Maple Ridge secondary grad Payten Smith is one of four top-ranked SFU female wrestlers entering the national championships Friday in Oklahoma City, OK.

SFU slipped from No. 1 to No. 2 in the final rankings, is aiming for its second national title at the Women’s College Wrestling Association national championships.

Simon Fraser, No. 1 all season long, slipped to No. 2 behind top-ranked Campbellsville (Ky.) in the final rankings released this week.

Both schools are looking to end the four-year title streak that fourth-ranked King (Tenn.) owns.

SFU finished second (170.5-points) to King (187.5) in 2017 as the Clan walked away with eight All-American nods.

The second-place finish was SFU’s highest final ranking since the team’s WCWA national championship win in 2013.

The newly-ranked No. 1 Lady Tigers are looking for their first national title. Since the women’s wrestling college nationals began in 2004, only five schools have claimed the team crown: Missouri Valley College, University of the Cumberlands, Oklahoma City University, SFU and King University.

Heading into this weekend’s tournament, SFU has four top-ranked women.

Smith is the top-ranked competitor at 191 pounds, while Abby Lloyd is first at 116 pounds, Dominique Parrish at 123 pounds, and Mallory Velte at 143 pounds.

Both Smith and Velte won WCWA titles for the Clan last year, and Parrish and Lloyd took second and third.

This week, Velte, a 2017 U.S. World Team member, will go for her third WCWA championship. Velte has not surrendered a single point in both of her title runs and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler in 2017.

Other potential point scorers include 2017 runner-up Nicole Depa, who is ranked fifth at 130, Fran Giorgio, who is third at 136 and Lauren Mason, who is seventh at 116.

McKendree leads the way in ranked wrestlers, trotting in 15 women who appear in the most recent WCWA rankings. While only 12 can be designated point scorers at the tournament, McKendree poses serious All-American threats at every weight class.

The tournament field is expected to number 329 individuals from 30 schools. Individual champions qualify for the Senior Freestyle World Team Trials Challenge Tournament on May 18-20 in Rochester, Minn.

On Friday, sessions start 8 a.m. (Pacific), 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, all-American placing matches will take place 8 a.m. with the championship finals happening 3 p.m.