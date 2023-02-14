West Kelowna’s Lynden Lakovic is one of four Moose Jaw Warriors players suspended indefinitely pending a WHL investigation. (@MJWARRIORS/Twitter)

West Kelowna’s Lynden Lakovic is one of four Moose Jaw Warriors players suspended indefinitely pending a WHL investigation. (@MJWARRIORS/Twitter)

Nephew of former NHLer from the Okanagan suspended from WHL indefinitely

Lynden Lakovic is one of four Moose Jaw Warriors players suspended, pending investigation

A member of the Moose Jaw Warriors from Kelowna, along with three of his teammates were suspended indefinitely over the weekend for causes unknown.

Lynden Lakovic and his teammates Connor Ungar, Max Wanner, and Marek Howell were all suspended indefinitely, pending an investigation, by the Western Hockey League (WHL) on Saturday night (Feb. 11). The league is looking into if the players violated the league’s Standard of Conduct policies as well as their team rules.

While the investigation stays quiet, it has been reported that the Moose Jaw police “have been made aware” of the situation, according to Katie Strang of The Athletic.

Both Lakovic and Howell are 16 years old while Wanner is 19 and an Edmonton Oilers prospect. Ungar is 21 years old. Moose Jaw currently sits fourth in the WHL’s Eastern Conference with a record of 33-17-0-3.

Lakovic played for the RINK Hockey Academy’s U15 program in 2020-21 and played two games for the West Kelowna Warriors (BCHL) in 2021-22. On Dec. 9, 2021, the West Kelowna native was taken in the second round of the WHL Draft by the Moose Jaw Warriors. In his WHL career, he has two goals and five assists in 38 career games.

He is also the nephew of former NHL player Sasha Lakovic, who resided in West Kelowna after his playing career but died at 45 years old from brain cancer in 2017.

READ MORE: Scotties Tournament of Hearts slides into Kamloops this weekend

READ MORE: Prince George’s high-power offense too much to handle for the Kelowna Rockets

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyKelownaOkanaganPoliceWHL

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lack of Winter Olympic bids may lead to rotating fixed hosts
Next story
Pitt Meadows Secondary hosts Fraser North Junior Boys Basketball Championships

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows students will be cheering on their team as the school hosts the Fraser North Junior Boys Basketball Championships. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Pitt Meadows Secondary hosts Fraser North Junior Boys Basketball Championships

Students of Maple Ridge composer Dan Wardrope will be putting on Piano Benefit Concert in person for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Special to The News)
Pianists perform classics to help feed hungry children in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon shared the love on Valentine’s Day in 2022. (Black Press photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?

Suhaandeep and Sandy Gill live in Abbotsford and Mission, and he goes to school in Maple Ridge. The two spent last week delivering special treat bags to shelters in all three cities. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
Kid Cupid: Young Maple Ridge student delivers love to the streets with Valentine’s Day bags

Pop-up banner image