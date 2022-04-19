Maple Ridge City Hall is seeking public input on a concept plan for a new bike skills park. (Special to The News)

New bike skills park proposed for Blaney Hamlet in Maple Ridge

City asking for public feedback on concept plan

The City of Maple Ridge is designing a new bike skills park at Blaney Hamlet Park, and is seeking public input.

The drawings by bike park designer Hoots Ltd. of North Vancouver show areas offering areas for riders ranging from beginner to intermediate and advanced. It would be located at 13712 230A Street, just east of the playground.

There are lots of features that bike park aficionados will appreciate, from table jumps, pump rollers, berms, and gap jumps.

To view the concept plan and layout, see mapleridge.ca

The city says there was a high level of support from the public for the project during the public engagement process for the Silver Valley Gathering Place.

There is a comment form for public feedback available at documents.mapleridge.ca

