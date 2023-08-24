New head coach named for Vancouver Giants

Manny Viveiros has been named the new head coach for Langley-based hockey team Vancouver Giants. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

The Vancouver Giants named Manny Viveiros its new head coach this week.

Viveiros is the ninth head coach in the Langley-based hockey team’s history.

Viveiros was the first-ever head coach for the Henderson Silver Knights, an American hockey league. In his first season, he guided the club to a first place finish in the Pacific Division.

He was also assistant coach for the Edmonton Oilers, head coach for Spokane Chiefs, as well as director of player personnel for the Swift Current Broncos. And Viveiros coached nine seasons in Europe.

“I’d like to thank Ron Toigo, Barclay Parneta, and the entire Vancouver Giants organization for having the faith and trust to welcome me back to the Western Hockey League. I truly believe [Vancouver] is one of the premier franchises in all of the CHL and I’m really excited to be here,” Viveiros said.

Viveiros began his coaching career with Klagenfurter AC, who compete in the Austrian league, in 2007. After give seasons as head coach, he was hired as sports manager until 2014.

He has been the head coach of Austria at multiple international tournaments including the 2014 Winter Olympics and three World Championships.

As a player, Viveiros started as a junior for the Prince Albert Raiders from 1982 to 86. He ranked first in career points in franchise history for defencemen and third among all skaters. In 1984, he was drafted to the NHL by the Edmonton Oilers.

He played professionally for more than 20 years. He won the Calder Cup championship with the Springfield Indians in 1991.

Barclay Parneta, general manager of Giants, said the team is excited to work with Viveiros.

“The experience and the level that he has coached at lends well to this,” she said.

The hockey team also hired Kayden Jarvis from Winnipeg as its video and skills development coach, who joins with experience as a skills coach, program coordinator, and retention and recruitment lead from various teams. Adam Maglio is returning as an associate coach, filling the coaching staff for the new season.

The Giants are scheduled to play home game at Langley Events Centre against the Victoria Royals on Sept. 22.

Tickets can be purchased online at chl.ca.

