New leader in Haney Masters Curling

sports@mapleridgenews.com

The Bud Livesey rink broke loose for a huge 13-2 win over Bill McDowell as they extended their unbeaten streak to eight games to grab control of first place in Haney Masters’ Curling on Wednesday.

Behind the solid play of third David Christensen, second Jerry Batryn and lead Bob Neill, Livesey’s victory opened up a comfortable two-game lead over Earl King’s rink who have suddenly gone into a tail-spin, losing three straight.

Livesey quickly took control over the McDowell rink of Rudy Baird, Mike Cavanaugh and Chuck Lilley scoring five in the first end and two more in the second on their way to securing top spot in league play.