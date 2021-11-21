Black Press reporter and NFL expert Erin Haluschak. (Peter McCully photo)

Black Press reporter and NFL expert Erin Haluschak. (Peter McCully photo)

NFL report: Erin Haluschak breaks down what’s wrong with the Seattle Seahawks

Podcast: Discussion includes Russell Wilson’s future, predicted Super Bowl winner

The PQB News/VI Free Daily podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Erin Haluschak – NFL Mid Season Update – 11:18:2021

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), VI Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf talks to Black Press reporter and NFL insider Erin Haluschak. Talk includes an in-depth look at the Seattle Seahawks as the season passes its midway mark, plus updated Super Bowl picks and more.

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

#PQBeatNFLParksvillePodcastSeattle Seahawksvancouverisland

Previous story
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants downed by Everett
Next story
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants fall to Victoria

Just Posted

The girls played against Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Tri Cities. (Leina Wade/Special to The News)
Barracudas take gold in the First Annual Female Ice Breaker Tournament

Residents stop traffic from driving through a flooded section of 224th Street on Monday. They said their houses were so close to flooding the waves created by vehicles would cause it to splash into their homes. (Neil Corbett/The News)
More rain would have brought disaster to Maple Ridge, warns ARMS president

FUNKE, Douglas Age: 30 Height: 5 ft. 10 in. Weight: 198 lbs. Hair: Blond Eyes: Green Wanted: Breach of release order Warrant in effect: Nov. 16, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Nov. 21

The Salvation Army Christmas kettle campaign starts this weekend. (Amelia Norrie/Special to The News)
The bells will be ringing out for the Salvation Army Christmas kettle campaign this weekend