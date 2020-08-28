An End Racism message is displayed before the start of the first period NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey action as Boston Bruins play Tampa Bay Lightning in Toronto, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

NHL playoffs return after 2-day break for protests

Games were postponed due to protest racial injustice

The NHL playoffs took a two-day break to protest racial injustice, the latest twist in an unprecedented, pandemic-halted season.

Now it’s back to the ice.

Three second-round playoff series resume with Game 4s on Saturday after NHL players joined athletes in sports leagues across the country in protesting the latest shooting of an unarmed Black man by police.

“You’re sitting here and you’re battling the Boston Bruins for two straight nights, and then the next morning, they’re standing united, trying to digest what’s gone on and move forward,” Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said Friday. “I thought that was really impressive.”

The NHL played three games Wednesday after video surfaced of Jacob Blake being shot in the back seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The NHL then opted hit the pause button for a second time this season on Thursday and Friday, postponing four games in protest of racial injustice. That pushed everything back into the weekend.

Now the Eastern Conference series between Tampa Bay and Boston, the New York Islanders and Philadelphia will resume in the Toronto bubble. The Western Conference series between Vegas and Vancouver also fire back up in the Edmonton bubble.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS VS. NEW YORK ISLANDERS (7 p.m. EDT, NBC Sports Network): The Flyers would have had a lot of momentum heading into Game 3 on Thursday after beating the Islanders 4-3 in overtime Wednesday night.

After the two-day break, they’ll have to find their mojo again in the biggest swing game of the series.

“I think each game obviously presents a unique and different challenge. and we’re all professionals here,” Flyers LW James van Riemsdyk said “When the games come and arrive at the rink, we’re ready to go and put forth all our effort and attention into playing the game and having a good result.”

New York won the opener 4-0 behind Semyon Varlamov, who stopped 29 shots to become the first Islanders goalie with consecutive playoff shutouts. The Flyers chased him with three goals in the first period of Game 2, but blew the lead as the Islanders roared back.

READ MORE: NHL to postpone Thursday, Friday games amid protests over racial injustice

Philadelphia evened the series when Philippe Myers scored in overtime for the 4-3 victory.

The break gave Varlamov, along with Flyers goalie Carter Hart, plenty of time to rest before Game 3.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING VS. BOSTON BRUINS (noon EDT, NBC): The layoff should give the Bruins time shake off an ugly loss in Game 3.

The Lighting buzzed after winning Game 2 in overtime, scoring two goals in a 15-second span of the first period on their way to a 7-1 win and a 2-1 series lead.

“We need to alter areas of our plan of attack so we can expose some weaknesses in Tampa because there’s not many of them,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “A day away from the rink probably helped everyone in terms of their physical conditioning because we just finished playing three (games) in four (days).”

The Lightning had plenty of momentum after winning back-to-back games, but now find themselves trying to rev it back up after two days of focusing on bigger-picture issues.

“You’re kind of in the middle of a playoff series, but there’s more that’s happened outside the game itself,” Tampa Bay defenceman Luke Schenn said.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS VS. VANCOUVER CANUCKS (9:45 p.m. EDT, NBC Sports Network): Vegas faced the difficult task of trying to bounce back from a lopsided loss with less than a day to prepare for a critical Game 3.

Instead of playing a back-to-back, the Golden Knights had two extra days to shake off a 5-2 loss on Tuesday thanks to the shutdown.

The big decision could be who starts in goal.

Marc-Andre Fleury’s agent created a stir before Game 1, posting on a social media an illustration of the goalie being stabbed in the back with a sword.

Robin Lehner shook off the distraction and posted a shutout in the opener, but allowed four goals in the Game 2 loss.

Vancouver goalie Jacob Markstrom bounced back from being pulled in the opener to stop 38 shots in Game 2.

READ MORE: Judge postpones decision on returning teen charged in Kenosha killings to Wisconsin

John Marshall, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

racism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
2nd day of NBA games halted over racial injustice, while hockey fans await word on NHL

Just Posted

Community foundation gala and trivia nights on tap – from home

Maple Ridge residents invited to help fundraiser for the foundation with virtual events

Girl’s lost balloons from Pitt Meadows found in northern Alberta

Get well bouquet flew almost 1,200 km in two days, and are coming back

Maple Ridge crash sends two to hospital

Two-car collision on Dewdney Trunk Road on Thursday night

Maple Ridge is all about quality of life

This community boasts so many desirable attributes, least of which is hosting nature at its doorstep

Attracted to all Pitt Meadows has to offer

This is a community that proves inviting to both families and businesses alike

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to a record 124 on Friday

Province now up to 974 active coronavirus infections

Army aircraft crashes off California, killing 2 soldiers

The aircraft crashed during a routine training exercise

Man shot by police in Wisconsin no longer handcuffed to hospital bed

Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back on Sunday

‘It’s all the worst things rolled into one’: B.C. woman advocates for awareness, funds for Huntington’s disease

The virtual BC Walk for Huntington Disease is set for Sept. 13.

NHL playoffs return after 2-day break for protests

Games were postponed due to protest racial injustice

WestJet says refusal to wear a mask could mean travel ban for a year

The policy will be applicable to all WestJet flights as well its budget subsidiary Swoop

WestJet starts sharing passenger information for COVID-19

B.C. again intervenes in federal jurisdiction to contain virus

TikTok celebrities criminally charged after LA house parties

Bryce Hall and Blake Gray are facing criminal charges

Goat knows how to float in Okanagan

Vernon ultra-athlete Shanda Hill took her pet goat paddleboarding over the weekend

Most Read