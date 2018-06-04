Washington Capitals’ Captain celebrates during game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals. The Capitals look to take a two-game series lead tonight in Washington. (via @NHL/Twitter)

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Vegas Golden Knights look to pull even with Caps tonight in Washington

Weekly Stanley Cup playoff notebook:

Stanley Cup Final

Vegas Golden Knights (1) vs. Washington Capitals (1)

Series: Capitals lead 2-1

The Capitals took the lead in the series after Saturday’s 3-1 win in Washington. Captain Alex Ovechkin gave the Caps the lead with a goal in the second period. Ovechkin is the only player to record at least a point in all three games of the final. The leading scorer in the playoffs, Evgeny Kuznetsov, has been battling an upper-body injury but was able to be on the ice in Game 3 for a goal and an assist to secure Washington the lead. Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury hasn’t been able to live up to his earlier playoff performance during this series. After a remarkable save from Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby at the end of Game 2, Vegas has struggled to find the back of the net, despite scoring six goals in Game 1. A surprise in the final has been fourth-line winger Tomas Nosek, who has three goals in three games for Vegas. A win tonight and Ovechkin and his Capitals will be on track to lift Lord Stanley’s prized chalice for the first time in team history.

Next Game: Tonight at 5 p.m. in Washington.

B.C.-born player update:

There are only four British Columbians remaining on team rosters in the Stanley Cup final. Langley’s Shea Theodore has recorded a power-play goal and an assist during the series for Vegas. He has three goals and six assists to lead all Vegas defencemen in playoff points this year. Campbell River’s Brett Connolly scored one goal in the first game of the final, but has since been unable to find the scoresheet for the Capitals.

Conn Smythe Trophy watch:

Alex Ovechkin: Ovie is the only player to record at least one point in every game of the Stanley Cup final. He is two points behind the lead in playoff scoring (held by Kuznetsov) and is tied for the lead in goals. Ovechkin is arguably the best player to have played in the NHL without winning a Stanley Cup. Seeing the fire in his eyes and ability to find the back of the net, it is hard seeing Ovechkin not raise the Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe this year.

Jonathan Marchessault: Marchessault is leading the Golden Knights in goals and points and so far only has one assist in the Stanley Cup final. Marchessault has had an outstanding playoff run and if the Golden Knights can take back the series lead the responsibility will certainly fall on Marchessault and their first line.

Evgeny Kuznetsov: After battling an upper-body injury suffered during Game 2, Kuznetsov was back on the ice in Game 3 to score the game winning goal along with an assist. He is leading the playoffs in points and it looks like he will continue to play through the injury until the end of the Stanley Cup finals. Playing at the level he is with an injury is difficult to overlook for the Conn Smythe.

Burrards down Lakers for third win

