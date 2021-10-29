Nic Petan recalled by Vancouver Canucks

Foward had scored two goals in two games with the Abbotsford Canucks

Nic Petan, shown here with the Abbotsford Canucks, has been recalled to the Vancouver Canucks. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Nic Petan has been recalled to the Vancouver Canucks.

The National Hockey League club made the announcement on Friday (Oct. 29) morning.

Petan, a Delta, B.C. product, scored two goals in two games with the Abbotsford Canucks.

Congrats, Nic 🥳 Your friends out in Abbotsford will be cheering you on with the Vancouver #Canucks! pic.twitter.com/XL5l1bKthe — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) October 29, 2021

He’s played a total of 136 games in the NHL with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets. He has not yet dressed for a game with Vancouver.

Petan was a second round draft pick of the Jets in 2013 and has also spent time with the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose and Toronto Marlies. He spent his junior hockey career with the Western Hockey League’s Portland Winterhawks.

abbotsfordCanuckshockeyNHLvancouver canucks