Nic Petan, shown here with the Abbotsford Canucks, has been recalled to the Vancouver Canucks. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Nic Petan, shown here with the Abbotsford Canucks, has been recalled to the Vancouver Canucks. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Nic Petan recalled by Vancouver Canucks

Foward had scored two goals in two games with the Abbotsford Canucks

Nic Petan has been recalled to the Vancouver Canucks.

The National Hockey League club made the announcement on Friday (Oct. 29) morning.

Petan, a Delta, B.C. product, scored two goals in two games with the Abbotsford Canucks.

He’s played a total of 136 games in the NHL with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets. He has not yet dressed for a game with Vancouver.

Petan was a second round draft pick of the Jets in 2013 and has also spent time with the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose and Toronto Marlies. He spent his junior hockey career with the Western Hockey League’s Portland Winterhawks.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks win first game on home ice

abbotsfordCanuckshockeyNHLvancouver canucks

Previous story
Former Whitecaps coach faces allegations of sexual misconduct

Just Posted

Chef Dez offers up his scary good recipe for Halloween devilled eggs.
ON COOKING: Chef Dez conjurs up some Halloween treats

The pigs at Happy Herd Farm getting ready to eat their favourite snack (Aldergrove Star files)
Happy Herd Farm looking for volunteers

The Halloween event would take place on Oct. 30 and 31. (The News files)
Maple Ridge museum plans a Halloween event for families

People will also have a chance to win a gift basket. (Black Press Media file)
Maple Ridge businesses to participate in Pumpkin Carving contest