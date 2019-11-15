Lorraine Trulsen does a ceremonial faceoff at the Hometown Hero’s tournament, where her late son Noah was honoured by the local association. The former Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey player passed away last year, after a fall during a recreational men’s hockey league game. (Contributed)

Night for Noah charity game Saturday

Event honours Noah Trulsen, who died while playing hockey last year

The second annual Noah Trulsen Scholarship Fundraiser is coming this Saturday.

The highlight of the event is a hockey game at Cam Neely Arena involving the late hockey player’s family, friends and teammates.

Trulsen was just 22 when he died while playing men’s recreational hockey in October 2018 in Langley, after tripping head-first into the boards. The Trulsen family is well known in the local minor hockey association, and the “gentle giant” was a popular figure. Many tributes came in, including from his favourite player, ex-Canuck Kevin Bieksa, and one of his favourite singers, Lights.

There is approximately $9,000 worth of donated products for auctions and raffles, from 5:30-10 p.m., and there will be a game at 7 p.m., overlooked by a burger/brew fundraiser in the upstairs pub.

Entry is by donation, and all proceeds will go to the Noah Trulsen Hockey Memorial Fund, which provides a local scholarship to a hockey player who is entering the trades.

 

