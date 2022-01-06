No Junior B hockey this Friday in Maple Ridge

The Ridge Meadows Flames regular Friday night game has been postponed.
There is no date yet when the contest against the Mission City Outlaws will be played, and it is one of several games the Pacific Junior Hockey League has postponed in the past two days.
The Flames’ next scheduled home game will be against the tough Chilliwack Jets on Jan. 14 at Cam Neely Arena.
