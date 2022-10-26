Noah Trulsen memorial game in Maple Ridge seeks more players and volunteers

Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey presented a framed Noah Jersey to Noah’s family during the 2021 Noah Trulsen charity game. (Lorraine Trulsen/Special to The News)

The fourth annual Noah Trulsen Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser will kick off in a couple of weeks, with some spaces still available to play in the Nov. 12 hockey game and attend the charity dinner.

The Noah Trulsen Memorial game is being held on Saturday Nov 12 from 4-6pm at Planet Ice in Maple Ridge. There is still room to join the team. If you’d like to play sign up here: https://t.co/r4ljMExmZs pic.twitter.com/wWmxnfkIkD — Ridge Meadows Hockey (@RustlersHockey) October 25, 2022

This event has been organized each year by the parents of Noah Trulsen, who tragically passed away during a recreational hockey game in 2018. With a dinner, silent auction, and charity hockey game, the annual fundraiser collects money to give out in the community in the form of two scholarships.

READ MORE: Young Maple Ridge man dies playing recreational hockey

Earlier in the year, the 2022 batch of Noah Trulsen Memorial Scholarships were given out to Sophie Michael from the Abbotsford Female Hockey Association and Jakob Sawyer who recently graduated from Maple Ridge Secondary School.

There are some interesting items available at this year’s silent auction, including a jersey donated by former NHL player and Vancouver Canucks star defenceman Kevin Bieksa. As Noah’s mom, Lorraine, explained, this jersey has a bit of a personal story attached to it.

“We sent them [the Bieksas] a Noah jersey as a ‘thank you’ for reaching out to us when Noah died,” said Lorraine. “They reached out and offered to have Kevin sign it, and send it back for our silent auction. What an amazing item for us to have.”

The Trulsens also put together a special gift basket of their own, which they feel really exemplifies their late son.

“This year, we wanted to do an ‘everything Noah’ auction basket,” said Lorraine. “This has a Noah jersey, a Noah hoodie, a sticker, a mug, a cup, a watch, a cocktail set, shooter glasses, and all the ingredients needed for his favorite shooter, the pickleback.”

For anyone interested in attending the dinner and silent auction, there are still approximately 25 tickets left, according to Lorraine.

The charity game is still seeking more players as well, with spaces still available for six defencemen, nine forwards, and one goalie. Players can sign up for the charity game by visiting https://www.signupgenius.com/go/904044ea4ac2cabff2-noah.

Volunteers for the event are also needed, with multiple shift types available, including five open spaces for clean up of the event. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up for a shift by visiting https://www.signupgenius.com/go/904044ea4ac2cabff2-volunteer.

Last year’s event raised $9,000, with the Trulsens hoping that this year’s fundraiser results in even more money being raised.

READ MORE: Community comes together to raise $9,000 for Noah Trulsen fundraiser

The charity game will happen on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Planet Ice in Maple Ridge from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., with the dinner taking place immediately afterward.

To purchase tickets, which cost $30 per person, message Lorraine on the Noah Trulsen Memorial Scholarship Facebook page or email her at noahtrulsenmemorialscholarship@outlook.com.