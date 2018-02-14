Skip Kevin Koe competes at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. (Curling Canada)

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada moves up the curling ranks

No medals but a strong showing from Canadian athletes

Team Canada didn’t bring home any medals of day five of the PyeongChang Olympics but athletes in several sports made moves towards the podium.

While you were sleeping:

Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford returned to the ice following their gold medal win in the team event. The figure skating duo is sitting in third in the pairs short program.

Duhamel said that while she’s still elated about her newly-minted gold medal, it was time to focus and get back to work.

“I thought of [the gold medal] yesterday for a split second,” she said.

“I was stroking around the ice and thought, ‘I am an Olympic champion’. Then I went, ‘I want another Olympic medal, get back to work’.”

The mens’ curling team won two matches: a 5-3 win over Italy and a 6-4 win over Great Britain.

games and wins. #pyeongchang2018 pic.twitter.com/bNQ3GWGwbL

— TeamKevinKoe (@TeamKevinKoe) February 14, 2018

Who, what, when to watch (PST):

4;05 p.m.:Curling – Women’s

Hoping to follow on successes from their teammates, the women’s curling team takes on Korea.

5:00 p.m.: Alpine Skiing – Women’s Giant Slalom

Candace Crawford and Valérie Grenier are competing in the first event.

6:00 p.m.: Snowboard – Men’s Snowboardcross

Vernon’s Kevin Hill moves towards the podium.

Olympics highlight of the day:

It’s not all glitz, glamour and efficiency at the Olympics:

:v::skin-tone-2: games and :v::skin-tone-2: wins. #pyeongchang2018 pic.twitter.com/bNQ3GWGwbL

— TeamKevinKoe (@TeamKevinKoe) February 14, 2018

Canada’s standings so far:

Previous story
Boutin threatened on social media after bronze-medal win
Next story
Medals and more for Maple Ridge trampoline team

Just Posted

Garibaldi club building a robot

Competition ignites a passion for science and tech

Schools in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows open today

All school buses are on regualur routes.

Maple Ridge backyards sliding over bluff

Echoes of Haney Slide in 1880 and another.

UPDATED: Snowfall warning lifted after up to 15 centimetres of snow falls in Lower Mainland

Environment Canada had predicted up to half a foot

West Coast Express ridership down in 2017

TransLink says dip was predictable with Evergreen Line

B.C. communities get funding for Family Day events

Maple Ridge receives $4,000 for four events

Overnight snowfall may have contributed to crash on Hwy. 1 through Langley

Semi jackknifed and ended up in ditch, blocking eastbound traffic

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada moves up the curling ranks

No medals but a strong showing from Canadian athletes

Boutin threatened on social media after bronze-medal win

The short-track speedskater had to shut down all her social media accounts

A Westminster wow: Bichon frise becomes America’s top dog

The white puff ball took home the top prize

Shaun White wins 3rd Olympic gold in contest for the ages

U.S. snowboarder had a flawless halfpipe run

5 to start your day

Snow blankets the Lower Mainland, mother of drunk driving victim wants mandatory sentencing and more

Romance is more than fun, it’s good for you

Find out not just how to keep those Valentine’s Day fires burning, but why

Seattle is one step closer to pursuing NHL franchise

Seattle group formally files for NHL expansion franchise

Most Read