Left to right: Cheryl Bernard, Lisa Weagle, Rachel Homan, Joanne Courtney and Emma Miskew (via @CurlingCanada/Twitter)

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada picks up a medal of every colour at the PyeongChang Olympics

Wins came in luge, figure skating, speedskating and hockey

It was another medal-filled day for Canadian Olympians as they brought home the hardware in luge, figure skating and speedskating.

While you were sleeping:

Sam Edney, Alex Gough and Justin Snith and Tristan Walker took home silver for Canada in the team luge relay at the PyeongChang Winter Games.

It was a hard-won moment for the group after barely missing a bronze in Sochi.

“We’ve been working this past quad with the heartbreak of Sochi, and to finally capitalize not only bronze but silver – amazing,” said Walker.

Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford ended a dry spell for Canada with a bronze in pairs figure skating.

The duo were part of the winning gold medal figure skating team.

“This is better than anything we could have imagined. This competition, there were so many good pairs that anything could have happened. So for us to go out and lay it down, it meant so much to us,” said Eric Radford.

Calgary speedskater

Ted-Jan Bloemen was elated with his gold medal.

“We’ve worked towards this competition for so long with my team. I’m just so proud of them that we made it happen today. It’s amazing,” he said.

Both mens’ and womens’ hockey teams had a winning night, with the mens’ team beating Switzerland 5-1 and the women beating their U.S. rivals 2-1.

Who, what, when to watch (PST):

5:00 p.m.:Snowboard Cross – Women’s

Kelowna’s Tess Critchlow and Comox’s Carle Brenneman commence qualification.

9:05 p.m.: Curling– Women’s

Canada’s first round robin match begins against Denmark.

3:05 a.m (Friday).: Curling – Men’s

Kevin Koe looks to remain undefeated against the hosts South Korea in round robin.

3:20 a.m (Friday).: Skeleton – Women’s

Jane Channell of North Vancouver starts her first run on Friday.

Olympics highlight of the day:

Canada’s standings so far:

