Olympic rookie Samuel Girard wins gold for Canada in the men’s 1000m short track speed skate on Day 8 of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. (Team Canada)

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Two more medals for Canada, and men’s hockey loss

Team Canada shines on the speed skating track, but fall short against the Czechs in hockey

Team Canada added two medals – one gold and one bronze – on Day 8 in Pyeongchang, bringing the total hardware haul so far to 15.

While you were sleeping:

Kim Boutin of Quebec won her second bronze medal – and Canada’s first ever medal in the event – in the 1,500m short track speed skating.

Fellow speed skater and Quebec native Samuel Girard captures his first Olympic medal, the gold, in the 1,000m short track.

Despite goals from Rene Bourque, former Vancouver Canuck Mason Raymond and Wojtek Wolski, Canada fell to the Czech Republic in men’s hockey 3-2.

In the figure skating arena, Patrick Chan of Ontario ended his career in ninth after the men’s free program, followed by Keegan Messing of Alberta in 12th spot.

As for B.C. athletes in action on Day 8, Yuki Tsubota of Whistler finished sixth in slopestyle skiing, and Jane Channell of North Vancouver competed in the heats in the women’s singles skeleton.

Who, what, when to watch (PST):

4:05 p.m.: Curling – Men’s

Team Canada and Kevin Koe take on Switzerland after suffering their first loss the day before against Sweden.

5:00 p.m.: Freestyle Skiing– Men’s slopestyle

Campbell River’s Teal Harle begins qualification. Finals to proceed at 8:15 p.m.

3:05 a.m. (Sunday): Bobsleigh– Men’s 2-Man

Summerland’s hometown product Justin Kripps begins his first run. Second run to follow at 4:30 a.m.

4:10 a.m. (Sunday): Ice Hockey– Men’s

Team Canada moves on from the loss against the Czechs to battle the hosts South Korea.

Olympics highlight of the day:

Canada’s standings so far:

Previous story
VIDEO: Injury-riddled Vancouver Giants find a way to edge Edmonton Oil Kings
Next story
Jr. B Flames take 2-0 playoff lead with OT win

Just Posted

Jr. B Flames take 2-0 playoff lead with OT win

Taylor Seganfreddo nets winner as Ridge downs Aldergrove 2-0.

Neighbourhood small grants program meeting

Maple Ridge Business Tower, Floor 3, 11995 Haney Place, 7 p.m.

Along the Fraser: Ready to fight fire at Maple Ridge research forest

Upgrades at Malcolm Knapp UBC research forest.

Cemetery walking tour kicks off Heritage Week in Maple Ridge

Heritage Week events run from Feb. 18-24

Letter: A mess in Golden Ears park

Bins in Golden Ears park were overflowing on Family Day.

Meadowridge celebrates Chinese New Year

Private school marks beginning of the Year of the Dog

Reports of money laundering in B.C. real estate ‘troubling’: attorney general

News report alleges people connected to fentanyl trade are using B.C. real estate to launder money

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Two more medals for Canada, and men’s hockey loss

Team Canada shines on the speed skating track, but fall short against the Czechs in hockey

Heavy snowfall warning continues

Kelowna - Expect snow in the Okanagan, Southern Interior and the Kootenays

VIDEO: Injury-riddled Vancouver Giants find a way to edge Edmonton Oil Kings

Giants win 2-1 at home despite missing four key defencemen from lineup

RCMP member challenges court to prevent further disciplinary action

RCMP member launches appeal to avoid new hearing over alleged harassment

Port of Vancouver program examines impact of marine noise on local whales

Man-made noises can interfere with orcas’ ability to hunt and communicate with other pod members

Patrick Brown enters Ontario Tory leadership race

Despite sexual misconduct allegations Brown believes he is the right choice for the PC party

Heavy snowfall warning for Coquihalla

A lot of snow and cold weather is on its way, according to Environment Canada

Most Read